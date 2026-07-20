Port of Corpus Christi sets all-time tonnage record in second quarter of 2026

The Port of Corpus Christi is celebrating a historic milestone after achieving its best quarterly performance in nearly a century of operations.

Record-Breaking Numbers

Port officials announced that during the second quarter of 2026, the facility moved an impressive 55.8 million tons of commodities through its ship channel. This achievement marks the highest quarterly tonnage in the port's 99-year history, surpassing even the previous record that was set just months earlier during the first quarter of this year.

Infrastructure Investments Pay Off

Port CEO Kent Britton attributed this success partly to the completion of the Ship Channel Improvement Project, which was finished last year. The infrastructure enhancement has clearly delivered on its promise to increase the port's capacity and efficiency.

"This demonstrates the port's vital role in shipping U.S. products to global markets," Britton noted, highlighting how the facility serves as a crucial gateway for American exports.

A Year of Consecutive Records

What makes 2026 particularly remarkable is that the port has now set back-to-back quarterly records, with both the first and second quarters breaking previous tonnage milestones. This consistent performance suggests sustained growth rather than a one-time spike in activity.

The Port of Corpus Christi's record-breaking performance reflects both strategic infrastructure investments and the facility's growing importance in international trade, positioning it as a key player in connecting Texas and the broader United States to global markets.

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