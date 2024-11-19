Port of Corpus Christi audit into reimbursements reveals changes have been implemented

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 2024 audit into reimbursements made to Port of Corpus Christi Authority executive staff and commissioners reveals recommendations made following an audit in 2023 have been implemented.

KRIS 6 News first reported on excessive spending by the Port's former executive director in May 2023.

6 Investigates learned that a former employee spent an average of $10,000 per month on meals, drinks, and snacks. While most of the receipts were not itemized, those that were showed that almost half of the bill went to alcohol.

An audit last year into executive and commissioner spending yielded several recommendations. That audit found "the Port does not have an effective control environment designed to ensure proper governance over travel and entertainment expenses, consistent documentation, and proper stewardship over the use of Port funds."

Following that review, eight recommendations were made to improve the control environment, policies, procedures, and practices of the Port's Executive and Commission Expense Reimbursement process.

According to the most recent audit, "In January 2024, the recommendations were considered implemented and included an updated Travel and Business Entertainment Policy. Updates to the policy included requiring itemized receipts for all travel purchases and strengthening existing controls around pre-travel authorization, overall spending, and the review and approval of travel expenses."

In September, a follow-up internal audit was requested "to identify additional opportunities for improvement in the efficiency, effectiveness, accuracy, compliance, and timeliness of processes within the Port."

That audit resulting in one finding, which is considered low risk, and resulted in the recommendation that the expense report submission deadline be increased from 30 to 45 days.

