Pope Leo's lung cancer diagnosis shines light on the disease as a local survivor shares his story

10/14/2026 — CORPUS CHRISTI — Pope Leo's lung cancer diagnosis is putting a spotlight on a disease that affects millions of people. A local survivor who knows that fight firsthand is sharing his experience with the same type of cancer.

For Jack White, the fight started 19 years ago. What began with a lump on his neck led to a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But while doctors were treating that cancer, they found another tumor — this time in his left lung.

"I said, well, can I live with three-quarters of a lung?" White said.

Chemotherapy wasn't working on the lung tumor, so doctors had to remove the left lobe. White says he was worried about how that would change his life, but doctors told him his remaining lung could compensate.

White isn't sure what caused his cancer. He served in the military for six years, including time in Vietnam, and says people often asked whether he had been exposed to Agent Orange, an herbicide linked to certain cancers.

Now, White is encouraging other veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam, to get checked and talk with the Department of Veterans Affairs about possible exposure.

He says taking that step could save a life.

"The hardest part... just keeping myself moving, knowing that I was going to get over what had come upon me," White said.

Nearly two decades later, he says he's still doing what he wants to do.

"I wasn't going to let it get me. You know, and I figured, well, if it does, it does, that's God's plan," White said.

His faith helped him face the uncertainty. Even while undergoing his own cancer treatment, White was driving other patients to their appointments.

Now, he's watching Pope Leo face a cancer diagnosis of his own. When asked what his reaction was upon learning the pope had the same cancer, White's response was immediate.

"Oh, that he was going to be okay," White said.

After nearly 20 years without further problems, White hopes others will take their health seriously and speak up when something doesn't feel right.

"Find a doctor that'll listen to you," White said.

White hopes sharing his story can help others better understand the disease and the fight that comes with it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.