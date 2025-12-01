Pope Leo XIV appoints Bishop Mario Alberto Aviles to lead Diocese of Corpus Christi

The Diocese of Corpus Christi announced today that Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Mario Alberto Avilés, C.O. as the ninth Bishop of Corpus Christi, succeeding Bishop Wm. Michael Mulvey who has led the diocese since 2010.

Bishop-designate Avilés comes from the Diocese of Brownsville, where he has served as Auxiliary Bishop since 2018. The appointment was announced with what the diocese called "profound gratitude to God."

"We welcome Bishop-designate Avilés with open hearts and deep prayer," Mulvey said. "As we begin the holy season of Advent, a time of hope and joy, we are reminded that Christ continues to guide and shepherd His Church. This is a moment of grace for the Diocese of Corpus Christi."

Born in Mexico City on September 16, 1969, Avilés joined the Congregation of the Oratory of St. Philip Neri in 1986. He completed his studies for the priesthood in Mexico City and Rome, earning bachelor's degrees in philosophy and sacred theology from the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum. He also holds a master's degree in education administration and supervision and is a certified teacher in Texas.

Avilés was ordained to the priesthood on July 21, 1998, at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle – National Shrine in San Juan, Texas. Following ordination, he served as parochial vicar at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Pharr, Texas, and worked as a teacher and principal at his Congregation's school.

In 2002, he was appointed pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Hidalgo, Texas. From 2000 to 2012, he served as a member of the Permanent Deputation of the Confederation of the Oratory of St. Philip Neri, and in 2012, he was elected Procurator General.

Pope Francis appointed him Auxiliary Bishop for the Diocese of Brownsville on December 4, 2017. He was consecrated on February 22, 2018, at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle – National Shrine in San Juan, Texas.

A press conference introducing the new bishop will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi serves Catholic communities throughout the Coastal Bend region of Texas.

