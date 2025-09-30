Police seek suspects in Corpus Christi hit-and-run involving wheelchair user

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department Traffic Division is asking for the public's help identifying suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a wheelchair-bound pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred Sunday, September 28 at 10 p.m. at the intersection of Baldwin and Ayers Street. Police say the suspects were driving a Jeep when they struck a person in a wheelchair who was attempting to cross the road.

After hitting the pedestrian, the suspects fled the scene without stopping to render aid or report the crash to authorities.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their current condition has not been released.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is urged to contact detectives at 361-886-2596 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

