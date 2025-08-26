Plea deal reached in 2021 death of 1-year-old in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A plea deal has been reached in the May 2021 death of a 1-year-old child in Corpus Christi.

Mark Anthony Hernandez pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of injury to a child by omission, a third-degree felony. Hernandez received deferred adjudication for a period of 10 years and 300 hours of community service. He is also prohibited from having any contact with the victim's family and has waived his right to seek a new trial.

________________________________________________

READ THE GRAND JURY REPORT

READ THE PLEA DEAL

________________________________________________

On Monday, May 10, 2021, the 31-year-old Hernandez was arrested in connection with an incident where a 1-year-old infant was found unconscious at the Latitude Apartments in Corpus Christi.

Police said the 1-year-old infant was found unconscious and taken to a local hospital after paramedics performed CPR to help resuscitate her. The child died in the hospital two days later.

Hernandez was identified by police as the boyfriend of the child's mother.

He told police the girl was hurt when she fell off a bed. Officers said the bed he referred to was a mattress on the floor with no box springs.

The child lost her pulse, but paramedics were able to perform CPR to revive her before she was transported to the hospital.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!