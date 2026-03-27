PetSmart hosts weekend adoption event for cats in need of a fur-ever home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — PetSmart is hosting a special cat adoption event this weekend to help cats find their fur-ever home.

The event runs Saturday, March 28 through Sunday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Moore Plaza location. All of the cats up for adoption come from The Cattery. The $75 adoption fee covers cats that are already spayed, neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

"As soon as you open that door you can hear them ready" PetSmart Manager Rose Wright said. "They're yelling at you, they wanna be pet, so they're really friendly, really loving, and if you have other pets, you know, you'd let them know that and they can tell you personality wise if it's gonna go good with your family."

Wright said those interested in bringing home a new pet can also apply for adoption any day of the week.

At this weekend's adoption event, staff with The Cattery will also provide goodie bags for all adopters, and offer information about their shelter. You can learn more about The Cattery here.

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