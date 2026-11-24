PADRE ISLAND, Texas — For neighbors living along Padre Island’s canals, the removal of the sand dam at Lake Padre means more than a way out to the Gulf.

The dam came down late last week, sending water back through the canals where Sonya Becker has lived for the last seven years.

“Oh, it’s great. It is great. I’m just really happy to have that because we’re fishermen,” Becker said. Her son, who was just visiting, also fishes, and she said fresher water and new marine life will be awesome for her family.

For Becker and her neighbors, the canal is part of their backyard: a place to fish, kayak and keep their boats. Becker lives in one of the farthest back corners of the canal system. She describes her area as the “backwash” of the canals, a spot that never had any real flow, and she says she saw what happened when the water stopped moving.

“The water was just this pitiful, murky green. We didn’t have a lot of fish, you know, we get some, but it wasn’t a whole lot of fish,” she said.

Becker said conditions started to improve over time. The channel connecting to the Whitecap Preserve project brought a little more flow, and the opening at the Commodores Drive bridge brought in more fresh water. The city has said that connecting the island’s dead-end canals to open water is meant to improve circulation and water quality.

The dam at Lake Padre went up after Tropical Storm Alberto damaged bulkheads along the canals in 2024. It slowed the flow of water while the damaged areas were stabilized and repaired. The bulkheads are owned by the Padre Isles Property Owners Association.

When the dam came down last week, Becker said the water rushed in fast enough to catch some teenage kayakers off guard.

“The flow was so strong that they were literally grabbing onto docks trying to get themselves back because the flow going one way was great, but when they tried to get home, that didn’t work so well for them,” she said.

Since then, the water has settled into a steady flow. Becker says she can already see further down her dock and posts than she could before, though she thinks the water needs more time to settle before it’s completely clear.

Becker said she hasn’t heard of any problems for neighbors getting their boats in and out. In fact, she said she no longer hears boat engines straining to get through the canal like they used to.

While walking along the canal Tuesday morning, KRIS 6 News spotted fish near the docks. Online, canal neighbors are sharing what they’re seeing in their own backyards, and a neighborhood post this week asked residents whether they’ve noticed a difference in water quality or marine life since the opening.

“Well, my neighbors close to me were all ecstatic about this, just to bring in some different species of fish and marine life to the area and be great for fishing off our docks,” Becker said.

Becker is also thinking about what could happen the next time a major storm pushes water toward the canals. She said that during Tropical Storm Alberto, the water rose right to the top of her dock but never went over it.

“I think it is something they need to look into. I know they’ve been looking at some type of an inflatable thing to go across to stop the flow or to restrict the flow, so hopefully that’ll help,” she said.

For now, the water is flowing. Neighbors will be watching whether the canals stay cleaner long-term.

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