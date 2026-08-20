TxDOT seeks public input on SH 361 safety improvements between Corpus Christi and Port Aransas

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking the public for suggestions on ways to improve safety on the section of State Highway 361 between Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.

For the next two weeks, residents can submit comments and concepts to SH361_Safety@txdot.gov. The information gathered will be used to inform a public town hall tentatively scheduled for early to mid-September on Mustang Island. A specific time and location have not yet been determined.

TxDOT has already taken several steps to address safety concerns on SH 361. The agency deployed five portable message signs, four of which are equipped with cameras that allow the public to view road conditions in real time. Those camera feeds are available at DriveTexas.org.

TxDOT also placed six electronic signs along the corridor that display motorists' speeds and remind them of the speed limit.

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