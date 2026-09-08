TxDOT invites Corpus Christi community to SH 361 corridor safety open house

The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a community open house to discuss safety improvements along State Highway 361, one of the Coastal Bend's key transportation corridors.

The SH 361 Corridor Safety Conversation is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 21, 2026, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Island in the Son United Methodist Church, located at 10650 SH 361 in Corpus Christi.

Rather than a traditional presentation format, TxDOT is hosting a come-and-go open house that allows participants to engage at their own pace. Attendees can drop by when convenient, have one-on-one discussions with transportation officials, and review current safety initiatives.

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"We know the people who use SH 361 every day have valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities along the corridor," TxDOT officials said. "This conversation is an opportunity to listen, share what we've learned so far, and work together toward safer travel for everyone."

TxDOT is welcoming input from daily commuters, local residents, business owners, and occasional travelers who use the route.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about current and planned safety initiatives, provide comments about their experiences, discuss specific concerns directly with TxDOT representatives, and contribute to the development of future safety improvements.

TxDOT says community input will directly influence its approach to enhancing corridor safety.

Those unable to attend or seeking additional information can contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey at Rickey.Dailey@txdot.gov or 361-808-2544.

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