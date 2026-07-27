Teen killed in boat collision on Laguna Madre in Kleberg County

A boat collision on the Laguna Madre in Kleberg County killed a 16-year-old boy early Saturday morning.

Texas Game Wardens say the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Bird Island Basin boat ramp at the Padre Island National Seashore.

Teen killed in Kleberg County boat collision on Laguna Madre

Investigators say a jon boat carrying 3 people collided with a center console boat. The family identified the victim on social media as Aiden Evers, who was ejected from the jon boat during the collision and did not survive.

Friends of the family have set up GoFundMe pages to help cover funeral and other costs.

The Game Warden Boat Accident Reconstruction Team is now investigating the incident to determine what caused the crash. No further details will be released while the investigation remains open.

We will stay on top of this story and bring updates as they become available.

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