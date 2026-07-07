Stolen Independence Day flags spark community donations for American Legion veterans program

American Legion Post 229, known as the Islander Post, placed 250 flags along Park Road 22 to celebrate Independence Day. Over the holiday weekend, 34 of those flags were stolen.

Many of the flags were sponsored in honor of veterans and loved ones who made sacrifices for the country. Each flag represented more than patriotism.

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Now, the community is stepping up. Donations are already coming in to replace the missing flags, which will be given back to military families.

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IF YOU'D LIKE TO DONATE, CLICK HERE

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Money raised through the flag sponsorships supports American Legion programs and helps fund a permanent home for the organization, ensuring it can continue serving veterans and the community.

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