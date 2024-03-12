Spring break conflict: Drivers confusion on the causeway

Influx of drivers on the JFK Causeway to and from Padre Island for Spring Break week

Some residents are confused about what the speed limit is on the causeway and if it is reduced for Spring Break week

Speed limit is 65 before the bridge, and at the base of the bridge it changes to 55mph

Spring Break week is here in the Coastal Bend and an influx of drivers are entering and exiting Padre Island through the JFK Causeway.

Many Padre Island and Corpus Christi residents who drive over the causeway for their daily commute are confused by the signs posted with different speed limits on the JFK Causeway. Many have voiced their concerns on social media, including Facebook. Some were also asking if there were any temporary speed restrictions during this crowded Spring Break week.

“I see we have two problems out here right now. Number one, the signs on the Causeway are confusing. They’re confusing to us, and we live here. So, they have to be confusing to the Spring Breakers," Padre Island resident, Penny Grochow said.

In the past, the speed limit on the causeway has been temporarily reduced by TXDOT due to construction. However, there is no construction on the causeway at this point in time. Therefore, the speed limits this week, during Spring Break, are the normal speed limits.

"Between Greenwood and Rodd Field, it's 60 miles per hour. That's the first point where it actually jumps up to 65. So, once you get over or approach Rodd Field, it jumps up to 65 which continues all the way to the base of the bridge," Corpus Christi Police Department Traffic Lieutenant Michael Pena said. "Now once you get to the base of the bridge, it actually drops down to 55 miles per hour. Which continues as you're on the island itself."

While the speed limit on the JFK Causeway was not reduced for Spring Break week, Lt. Pena says that there will be an increased police presence on the causeway and on the island to ensure driver safety throughout the week.

“So, we do have additional officers out there enforcing the traffic laws during Spring Break," Lt. Pena said. "Now, we do have traffic officers out on the island, both on the causeway and out on the island itself. We have motorcycle officers and crash investigators."

Some residents, like Grochow, are happy and relieved about the increased amount of police officers on the island this week.

So to have more presence, I think sends a message that you can come here, you just have to obey our rules," Grochow said. “The police presence, I think, really makes the beach more safe. A lot of people that come down here, this is their first time.”

Lt. Pena said the increased amount of traffic, entering and leaving the island this week, will cause more backups and and naturally slow down the traffic.

"One of the things that I would definitely encourage everybody, and this is something that we stress every year and actually year-round. Wear your seat belt, don't drink and drive, and obey the speed limit," Lt. Pena said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.