Self-taught seamstress sews more than just clothes

Rebecca Cason, Owner of Sew Padre Alterations

Taught herself how to sew three years ago

One of the only alterations businesses left on the island

Rebecca Cason was a bookkeeper and never expected her career to take a crazy turn.

In 2020, Rebecca's CPA at work encouraged her to start her own small business. She had no idea what kind of a business she could start. She did sewing as a hobby to fix up her own clothes, and she ended up teaching herself all the tricks of the trade.

"It happened on a whim to be honest," Cason said.

Cason decided to stop working as a bookkeeper and became a full-time seamstress. She came up with a name for her business based on her hometown of North Padre Island - Sew Padre Alterations. She works out of her home on Padre Island and many people drop off different projects for Rebecca to work on.

While she alters clothes, she also sews many other unique things as well.

"I do boat re-upholstery, cushions—makeovers for patio cushions outside, wedding dresses, formal wear, military patches, leather, you name it. If it fits under my sewing machine, I’m going to work on it," Cason said.

Sew Padre Alterations has become very popular over the past few years, but especially this year. Cason has altered over 30 wedding dresses since October of this year in addition to about 6 bridesmaids dresses per week, on top of all of her other projects.

Cason credits all of the success of her business to the community members that have helped her spread the word about her business. She said people come to the island from other towns such as Refugio, Port Aransas, and Corpus Christi just to get their items altered by her.

“It’s just really grown. Word of mouth, the community, Facebook, social media, Next Door," she said.

Cason said that her customers are what keeps her inspired to keep her business going.

"One of the main reasons why I'm still doing what I'm doing now is the people and how awesome my clientele is, how I've become friends with a lot of them, and how easy it is to work for such a great community," Cason said.

Cason is extremely busy with orders this holiday season and she is excited for the future of her business.

To place an order with Rebecca, just give her a call or shoot her a text for a quote at 720-366-2012.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.