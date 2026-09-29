Rising diesel prices squeeze Coastal Bend restaurants and the suppliers that feed them

Record-high diesel prices in Texas are rippling through the supply chain, and Coastal Bend restaurants and food distributors are feeling the squeeze.

Diesel in Texas is averaging nearly $6 a gallon — high enough for the governor to declare a statewide disaster. For businesses that depend on trucking to move food, the impact is direct and growing.

CC Produce, a Corpus Christi company that has trucked fruit, vegetables, and more to restaurants across the Coastal Bend since 1946, is absorbing the pressure rather than passing it to customers.

Victoria Valentine, sales and marketing representative for CC Produce, said the effects of high fuel prices extend far beyond the gas station.

"You know, when gas prices go up, they don't just go up at the pump, they go up all around for everything and for everyone. I think a lot of consumers don't realize that," Valentine said.

The company has never charged customers a fuel surcharge and says it does not plan to start. Instead, it has shifted its fleet away from diesel.

"So switching our trucks from diesel to regular gasoline, I mean it's still it's still expensive, but that did help keep our prices fair for everyone," Valentine said.

Two bridges away on Padre Island, Hard Knocks Sports Grill has served locals for six years out of its 10,000-square-foot location. Owner Rod Lewis sources produce from CC Produce, but other suppliers are already adjusting what they charge him.

"I've noticed that in some of the invoices now there's a fuel charge where there used to be previously," Lewis said.

Fuel costs hit his business in another way, too. None of his employees live on the island — every one of them drives at least 15 miles and crosses two bridges just to get to work. Add rent, utilities, and rising food costs, and the financial pressure compounds quickly.

"But for us to stay open and to be able to support our staff and to be able to, you know, keep the lights on, that price has got to be passed on, you know, to the customer," Lewis said.

For now, menu prices at Hard Knocks have not changed. But Lewis says if and when they do, it will not be a simple decision.

"But you have one of two options. Either you can raise your price or make your portions smaller. I mean, who wants to go and get a quarter pound cheeseburger?" Lewis said.

Nearly everything Lewis buys — from brisket to chicken — has gone up in price.

"I mean, literally, you can't control the cost of fuel, and we're gonna pay for it one way or another," Lewis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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