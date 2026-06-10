Rhythm & Beach Fest brings DJs, vendors, and beach games to the Island this Saturday

Corpus Christi's Sandbox Beach Bar will host Rhythm & Beach Fest on Saturday, June 13, bringing a full day of music, entertainment, and beachside activities to the island.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 14902 Windward Dr. Local DJs Fonseca and Audio will perform alongside special guests DJ AC, DJ C-Bass, and DJ Fluid, who are traveling from Wichita, Kansas. Corpus Christi's DJ Fame, one of the area's most recognized DJs, will headline the event.

In addition to music, attendees can expect food, drinks, vendors, beach games, and VIP sections throughout the day.

Tickets are available at RNBeachFest.com. Organizers say VIP section availability is limited and encourage guests to reserve spots soon.

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