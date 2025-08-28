Patient #529: Turtle recovers from severe pneumonia, returned to the Gulf

Patient #529, a sea turtle originally found stranded in Boston, Massachusetts, arrived at the Aquarium’s Wildlife Rescue Center on December 27, 2024, suffering from severe pneumonia. On intake, the animal required aggressive, round‑the‑clock care: veterinarians administered multiple antibiotics and antifungal agents and provided nebulization therapy to support breathing while monitoring the turtle’s response.

When the initial treatments did not fully resolve the infection, the veterinary team performed a bronchiolar lavage (airway wash). That procedure allowed clinicians to collect samples directly from the lower airways, identify the precise infectious organisms present in the lungs, and tailor medication choices to target those pathogens more effectively.

Following the adjusted, targeted treatment plan, the turtle made a full recovery. Staff report that Patient #529 is now healthy and ready to return to the ocean, completing a successful rehabilitation that combined intensive supportive care with diagnostic precision.

The case highlights the importance of specialized wildlife rescue capabilities and diagnostic procedures such as airway washes when treating respiratory disease in marine turtles. The Aquarium’s Wildlife Rescue Center continues to evaluate and rehabilitate sick or injured marine animals, preparing them for safe release back to their natural habitats.

