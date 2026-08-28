Part of Bob Hall Pier closes Friday for NOAA weather station installation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —



A section of Bob Hall Pier in Nueces County will be closed to the public for about five days while crews install a new NOAA weather station.

The closure begins at 8 a.m. Friday and runs through 5 p.m. Sept. 2. The end of the pier and the T-head will be blocked off with caution tape and barricades. NOAA staff and contractors will be on-site during the closure.

The county said the work zone also extends to the water beneath and around the T-head, and asked the public to keep a safe distance from crews working in that area.

The pier is expected to fully reopen once the installation is complete.

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