Padre Islanders support Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in a berry sweet way

In October 2024, Governor Greg Abbott declared October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in the state of Texas.

But Nauti T's Creations on Padre Island has been advocating for fentanyl awareness since October 2023, by selling a berry medley jam called "Ryan's Jam" in support of islander Fay Martin. Martin lost her son, Ryan Malcolm, to fentanyl poisoning in 2021.

“This is a heartbreak that I wouldn’t want any parent to go through, any family to go through. But its keeping my son’s memory alive. And I really feel like people don’t know how deadly this synthetic opioid is," Martin said. "The only way you can prevent not overdosing from something like this, is to make sure that any pills you get are from an American pharmacy, prescribed through your doctor. ”

According to Texas Health Data, there have been over 900 fentanyl poisoning-related deaths in Texas in 2024 alone.

"Fentanyl is an illicit poison. Our kids are being poisoned. Our families and loved ones are being poisoned," Martin said.

In October 2023, Martin approached the owner of her favorite place to stop for a treat, Nauti T's Creations, and asked her if she would be interested in supporting fentanyl awareness.

“She told me a little bit about this foundation and the fentanyl awareness, and like I said, she asked me if I would be interested in creating something like that, and I was all on board for that. Anything that brings awareness to help save people’s lives, and things like that, I am all for it," Tisha Gavlik, the owner of Nauti T's Creations said.

That's how "Ryan's Jam" was started. Now, Gavlik brought the jar, with Ryan's picture on it, back to the shelves for the month of October once again. Martin is extremely thankful for the support, during this month that hits home for her and her family.

“Please don’t say, “not my kid.” I’m a “not my kid” parent. You’re a “not my kid” parent, until it's your kid. And I have a child who sits in an urn on my dresser," Martin said. “And that’s all I have, is memories. And that’s not fair. I’m here to tell you to be careful. Have the conversations.”

Martin said she relies on the support of her fellow island neighbors. She continues to share her family's story and spread the message about the dangers of fentanyl.

“I am continuing to fight for fentanyl awareness and fentanyl education through an organization called Texas Against Fentanyl," Martin said.

All profits that Nauti T's Creations gets from selling jars of "Ryan's Jam" this October will be donated to the Texas Against Fentanyl (TXAF) nonprofit organization. The jam is available in two different sizes, and also in a basket bundle with some other purple items, showcasing purple as the color that symbolizes Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month.

According to Martin, Texas Against Fentanyl (TXAF) provides free Narcan, or Naloxzone, an opiod reversal, free of charge to members of the community. To learn more about Texas Against Fentanyl and their mission, click here.

There are several local resources available in the Coastal Bend for anyone struggling with drug addiction: South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Service 361-882-9979, Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse of Coastal Bend Adults 361-854-9199, Youth 361-887-7070, PDAP (Palmer Drug Abuse Program) 361-887-8900, Charlie's Place 361-882-9302, The Wenholz House & The Wenholz Women's House 361-452-0591, Bayview 361-986-8200, South Texas Mental Health 361-356-6441.

“We’re really trying to save your kids. I can’t save my kid. I can save yours. I can make sure your children are aware. I can make sure your loved ones are aware," Martin said.

