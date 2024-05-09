One pill can kill: Padre Island mother mourning the death of her son from Fentanyl

May 7, 2024 was National Fentanyl Awareness Day

Padre Island resident Fay Martin lost her son to fentanyl poisoning three years ago

Using her grief and sorrow to inform and educate others about the dangers

According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use as pain relief and anesthetic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were roughly 110,000 deaths from drug overdose in the United States in 2023. About 70% of these deaths involved fentanyl.

One Padre Island mother, Fay Martin, knows these statistics all too well. Her son, Ryan Malcom died on May 8, 2021 from fentanyl poisoning.

“My son took his last breath. Fentanyl stole from him — his beating heart and his last breath," Martin said.

Ryan died just one day after his 29th birthday.

“I’ve seen the body cam footage of the Sheriff’s Deputy approaching him. And his dad is still pounding on his chest and saying you know, come on Ryan, come on Ryan, come on Ryan. And no parent should ever have to do that," Martin said.

May 7, 2024 would have been his 32nd birthday. This day also happened to be National Fentanyl Awareness Day in 2024, which is recognized by the DEA on the first Tuesday of May every year. The DEA, along with other local resources such as the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse of the Coastal Bend, are dedicated to educating the public about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and illicit drugs.

“I think it’s extremely important for kids to know about fentanyl and exactly what it is and what it does. Especially because it’s been put in other types of drugs. It’s put in marijuana, it’s put in pills. And people have no idea that it’s in there," Kalynn Thompson, Director of Community Relations for the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse of the Coastal Bend said.

Martin has dedicated her life to teaching others about the dangers of fentanyl, so that other parents do not have to endure the pain ans suffering that she does.

I’ve begun volunteering and speaking out about fentanyl because people don’t know what they don’t know. They don’t know the dangers of illicit fentanyl. They don’t know that this synthetic opioid is more powerful than heroin. And I’m not talking pharmaceutical grade fentanyl that is used in a hospital setting or for severe pain," Martin said.

Martin emphasizes the importance of teaching children about how dangerous drugs are at a very early age.

“You don’t wait for your kids to be old enough to know about drugs. You need to teach them about drugs before they are old enough to know. You need to make them know. That’s our job now, is to make them know. As sad as that is to say, because they need to know and they need to be afraid of this stuff," Martin said.

Through all of Martin's grief and sorrow, she continues to use it as an opportunity for others to avoid this tragedy.

“You’re always going to have a hole in your heart. It's just something that shouldn’t have happened," Martin said.

There are several local resources available in the Coastal Bend for those struggling with drug addiction: South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Service 361-882-9979, Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse of Coastal Bend Adults 361-854-9199, Youth 361-887-7070, PDAP (Palmer Drug Abuse Program) 361-887-8900, Charlie's Place 361-882-9302, The Wenholz House & The Wenholz Women's House 361-452-0591,Bayview 361-986-8200, South Texas Mental Health 361-356-6441.

