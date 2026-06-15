Padre Island storms dump nearly an inch of rain; more flooding expected through Tuesday

Padre Island picked up close to an inch of rain from Monday morning's storms alone, and the KRIS 6 weather team is expecting 3 to 5 more inches along the coast through Tuesday, with the heaviest downpours capable of dropping 6 to 8 inches in some areas.

Storm drains along the island are already spilling over, leaving no room for the next round of rain to go anywhere but the roads.

Padre Island flooding expected to worsen through Tuesday

For some visitors already on the island, leaving isn't always an option — or a want.

Cristy Montana came down from San Antonio on Friday and got a front-row seat to what the stretch of coast looked like Sunday.

"The waters, they were angry. Like, it was big waves. The lifeguards were actually kicking people out — don't swim, it's dangerous," Montana said.

Montana said the trip was already paid for and she had no plans to leave early.

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"It's already paid for. I can't really cancel. So we're just gonna take it as it goes," Montana said.

For people who call the island home, the rising water level isn't a surprise — but it is a warning sign.

Abby Garrison walks the beach every morning and knows what the island looks like when the water rises.

"It's definitely higher the last few days than it has been last week, comparatively," Garrison said.

Garrison said the flooding raises concerns beyond just the beach itself.

"I don't have like garage parking for my car. I don't want anything to happen with that. Um, I don't like seeing other people. Obviously there's gonna be people that come to try and come out to the beach and they're gonna get their car stuck," Garrison said.

With several more inches expected, officials are warning beachgoers to stay off the roads and out of the water to avoid getting their cars stuck or risking their safety.

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