Padre Island seawall to get first major repairs and upgrades in decades

The city of Corpus Christi is moving forward with the first major repairs to the Michael J. Ellis Seawall on Padre Island in decades. For years, the seawall was privately owned and left to deteriorate. Now, the city is taking over maintenance and has a plan to repair and resurface the entire stretch.

For visitors and neighbors, the work can't come soon enough.

Padre Island seawall repairs coming after decades of slow decay

"Especially different spots on the seawall. If you walk down, you can really see big chunks are out of the seawall, and it actually becomes kind of dangerous. Oh, if a kid was here this might be dangerous actually, so it becomes a hazard," Tara Volden said.

The repair itself is the priority. The wall helps shield homes and businesses behind it from storm surge when hurricanes hit.

The biggest change could come at the city parking lot, where the plan calls for a new gathering space with shade, seating and a possible centerpiece for photos. But like the other extras, those additions only happen if the bids come in within budget.

In the coastal heat, neighbors say shade would make a big difference.

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"It would be nicer if there was a bench. Of course you do see people up and down sitting on just the ledge, and so benches are always helpful. It's so bright and sunny. Shade is always a hot commodity," Volden said.

The plan also calls for new lighting along the wall. For people who work in the area, that's about more than looks.

"The lighting is another big issue, so in the morning runs and late evening walks and stuff like that that they can see and not, you know, stumble off the seawall, but I think it's a great idea," Anthony Sanchez said.

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The upgrades will also increase accessibility along the seawall.

"I've seen a lot of elderly population that they have to put them in wheelchairs and get them down to the beach. I think it'd be easier to have something so they can see the beach, but don't have to necessarily be ambulatory to get to the beach," Tracy Thompson said.

The work is expected to start shortly after Labor Day and run in phases for about a year. A fix for the seawall is finally in sight, but what it looks like when the work is done is still being decided.

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