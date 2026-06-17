Padre Island National Seashore sea turtle hatchling release set for Thursday morning

The National Park Service will hold a sea turtle hatchling release Thursday, June 18, 2026, at 6:45 a.m. at Malaquite Beach in front of the Malaquite Visitor Center at Padre Island National Seashore on North Padre Island in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hatchling releases typically run from mid-June through August. On average, 1,300 people attend each release, with larger crowds expected on the first release of the season, weekends, and holidays.

Before making the drive, visitors should call the Hatchling Hotline at (361) 949-7163 to confirm the release is happening. The hotline is a recorded message available 24 hours a day. Releases may be cancelled due to delayed hatching, bad weather, extreme high tides, or flooded roadways.

Once hatchlings reach the beach, it typically takes them 20 to 45 minutes to make their way to the water. Volunteers and park rangers may bring hatchlings through the crowd for a close-up look and photos — no flash allowed.

Getting there and what to bring

The Malaquite Visitor Center is located 15 minutes south of the park entrance station. Visitors must park in a designated lot, walk across the visitor center deck — where restrooms are located — down a ramp, and out to the beach. Driving on Malaquite Beach to the release site is not permitted.

Park entrance fees are required year-round. A $10 per vehicle one-day pass is available for purchase online, but visitors should not buy it the night before — the pass expires at midnight on the date of purchase. Purchase the pass the morning of the release, and only after calling the Hatchling Hotline to confirm the event is happening. Annual and lifetime pass holders do not pay the entrance fee but must present their pass and ID at the entrance station.

Even though releases take place around sunrise, visitors should come prepared for heat and humidity. Bring water — but leave food in the car. A hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen are recommended. Beach chairs are welcome as long as they are placed outside the release perimeter. Pets are not permitted; trained service animals authorized under the ADA are allowed.

The park store accepts credit cards, debit cards, and mobile phone payments only.

How to protect the hatchlings

The National Park Service asks visitors to follow these guidelines to keep the hatchlings safe:

No white clothing or shoes. Hatchlings use the moonlight or sunlight reflecting off the water and white wave foam to navigate toward the ocean. White clothing can confuse them.

No flashlights or flash photography. Intense light can temporarily blind and disorient both turtles and people.

No food on the beach. Food attracts gulls. If a gull approaches, do not wave your arms — that signals other gulls that food is nearby.

Plant your feet. Waves can sweep hatchlings into the crowd. If a wave reaches you, stand still to avoid stepping on a hatchling. Trained NPS staff and volunteers will retrieve any hatchlings carried into the crowd.

Look, but don't touch. If staff or volunteers bring a hatchling near you, do not attempt to touch it. Newly hatched sea turtles are easily injured.

Stay behind the release barriers. Only qualified, trained, and permitted individuals are authorized inside the release area.

Stay out of the water. Do not enter the water in front of or near the release site.

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