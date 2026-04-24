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Padre Island hosts a massive island-wide garage sale across more than 60 streets this coming weekend

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Garage Sale.png
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Padre Island is hosting a massive island-wide garage sale this weekend, with hundreds of households participating across more than 60 streets.

The event takes place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will span over 60 blocks, turning the island into a treasure hunter's paradise.

Shoppers can expect to find everything from vintage items to modern goods as residents join forces to clear out their homes. The event is described as a full-on block party with a twist, encouraging attendees to find new life for old items and turn trash into treasure.

HERE'S A LIST OF PARTICIPATING STREETS:

  • Allamanda Dr
  • ﻿﻿Aquarius St
  • ﻿﻿﻿Barataria Dr
  • ﻿﻿Bay Bean Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿Binnacle St
  • ﻿﻿﻿Bonasse Cl
  • ﻿﻿﻿Cabo Blanco Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿Camino De Plata Ct
  • ﻿﻿﻿Canadian Mist Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Capstan St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Carlos Filth Ct
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Cartagena Ct
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Coquina Bay Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Cozumel Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Cruiser St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Cultysark St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dasmarinas Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Ducat Ct
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Dyna St
  • ﻿﻿﻿Eaglesnest Bay Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿El Soccorro Loop
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Emerald St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Encantada Ave
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Escapade St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Finistere St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Flintlock Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Forestay St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Fortuna Bay Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Gunwale Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Gypsy St
  • ﻿﻿﻿Halyard Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Hawksnest Bay Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Highland Mist Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Indigo St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Isla Pinta Ct
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jacktar St
  • ﻿﻿﻿Ketch St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Key Largo Ct
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿La Blanquilla Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Laffite Circle
  • ﻿﻿﻿Lanyard Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Lindo St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Longboat Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Man O War Ct
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mingo Cay Ct
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Mizzen St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Moro Ln
  • ﻿﻿﻿N Cabana St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Palo Seco Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿Palmira Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿Pionciana St
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Portillo Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Punta Espada Loop
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Royal Fifth Ct
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Rudder Ct
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Sea Horse Ave
  • ﻿﻿﻿Sea Pines Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Suntan Ave
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Tesoro Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿Three Fathoms Bank Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿Topsail Dr
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Whitocap Blvd
  • ﻿﻿﻿﻿Windjammer Dr

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