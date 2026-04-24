Padre Island hosts a massive island-wide garage sale across more than 60 streets this coming weekend

Padre Island is hosting a massive island-wide garage sale this weekend, with hundreds of households participating across more than 60 streets.
The event takes place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will span over 60 blocks, turning the island into a treasure hunter's paradise.
Shoppers can expect to find everything from vintage items to modern goods as residents join forces to clear out their homes. The event is described as a full-on block party with a twist, encouraging attendees to find new life for old items and turn trash into treasure.
HERE'S A LIST OF PARTICIPATING STREETS:
- Allamanda Dr
- Aquarius St
- Barataria Dr
- Bay Bean Dr
- Binnacle St
- Bonasse Cl
- Cabo Blanco Dr
- Camino De Plata Ct
- Canadian Mist Dr
- Capstan St
- Carlos Filth Ct
- Cartagena Ct
- Coquina Bay Dr
- Cozumel Dr
- Cruiser St
- Cultysark St
- Dasmarinas Dr
- Ducat Ct
- Dyna St
- Eaglesnest Bay Dr
- El Soccorro Loop
- Emerald St
- Encantada Ave
- Escapade St
- Finistere St
- Flintlock Dr
- Forestay St
- Fortuna Bay Dr
- Gunwale Dr
- Gypsy St
- Halyard Dr
- Hawksnest Bay Dr
- Highland Mist Dr
- Indigo St
- Isla Pinta Ct
- Jacktar St
- Ketch St
- Key Largo Ct
- La Blanquilla Dr
- Laffite Circle
- Lanyard Dr
- Lindo St
- Longboat Dr
- Man O War Ct
- Mingo Cay Ct
- Mizzen St
- Moro Ln
- N Cabana St
- Palo Seco Dr
- Palmira Dr
- Pionciana St
- Portillo Dr
- Punta Espada Loop
- Royal Fifth Ct
- Rudder Ct
- Sea Horse Ave
- Sea Pines Dr
- Suntan Ave
- Tesoro Dr
- Three Fathoms Bank Dr
- Topsail Dr
- Whitocap Blvd
- Windjammer Dr
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