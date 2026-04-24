Padre Island hosts a massive island-wide garage sale across more than 60 streets this coming weekend

Padre Island is hosting a massive island-wide garage sale this weekend, with hundreds of households participating across more than 60 streets.

The event takes place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will span over 60 blocks, turning the island into a treasure hunter's paradise.

Shoppers can expect to find everything from vintage items to modern goods as residents join forces to clear out their homes. The event is described as a full-on block party with a twist, encouraging attendees to find new life for old items and turn trash into treasure.

HERE'S A LIST OF PARTICIPATING STREETS:

Allamanda Dr

﻿﻿Aquarius St

﻿﻿﻿Barataria Dr

﻿﻿Bay Bean Dr

﻿﻿﻿Binnacle St

﻿﻿﻿Bonasse Cl

﻿﻿﻿Cabo Blanco Dr

﻿﻿﻿Camino De Plata Ct

﻿﻿﻿Canadian Mist Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Capstan St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Carlos Filth Ct

﻿﻿﻿﻿Cartagena Ct

﻿﻿﻿﻿Coquina Bay Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Cozumel Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Cruiser St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Cultysark St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Dasmarinas Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Ducat Ct

﻿﻿﻿﻿Dyna St

﻿﻿﻿Eaglesnest Bay Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿El Soccorro Loop

﻿﻿﻿﻿Emerald St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Encantada Ave

﻿﻿﻿﻿Escapade St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Finistere St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Flintlock Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Forestay St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Fortuna Bay Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Gunwale Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Gypsy St

﻿﻿﻿Halyard Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Hawksnest Bay Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Highland Mist Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Indigo St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Isla Pinta Ct

﻿﻿﻿﻿Jacktar St

﻿﻿﻿Ketch St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Key Largo Ct

﻿﻿﻿﻿La Blanquilla Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Laffite Circle

﻿﻿﻿Lanyard Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Lindo St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Longboat Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Man O War Ct

﻿﻿﻿﻿Mingo Cay Ct

﻿﻿﻿﻿Mizzen St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Moro Ln

﻿﻿﻿N Cabana St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Palo Seco Dr

﻿﻿﻿Palmira Dr

﻿﻿﻿Pionciana St

﻿﻿﻿﻿Portillo Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Punta Espada Loop

﻿﻿﻿﻿Royal Fifth Ct

﻿﻿﻿﻿Rudder Ct

﻿﻿﻿﻿Sea Horse Ave

﻿﻿﻿Sea Pines Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Suntan Ave

﻿﻿﻿﻿Tesoro Dr

﻿﻿﻿Three Fathoms Bank Dr

﻿﻿﻿Topsail Dr

﻿﻿﻿﻿Whitocap Blvd

﻿﻿﻿﻿Windjammer Dr

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