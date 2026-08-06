What started as a simple request from the Padre Island Property Owner Association has grown into a neighborhood-wide art project. Island Pride, a local community organization, was asked to transform a plain fence surrounding a park's water tank into something beautiful — and the response from the community exceeded expectations.

Padre Island community turns water tank fence into neighborhood mural through art contest

Island Pride Founder Margarita Willett said she knew immediately what the project needed to be.

"It takes an island, it's not just 5 women," Willett said.

That philosophy became the driving force behind the project. Island Pride launched a community art contest open to everyone, and neighbors responded. Families, kids, and residents who had never met before picked up paintbrushes to contribute.

"We encouraged the whole community to submit their drawings for the fence to go all the way around," Willett said.

Lead artist Debi Kastner was brought on to guide the project and said she did not hesitate when asked to get involved.

"They were gonna do an art contest, they were gonna have the community involved, they were gonna come and paint. I said absolutely," Kastner said.

Lead artist Brittany Milam helped design the layout but said the real momentum came when the community showed up to paint.

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"We had an art contest, we found the winner of the art contest, and now we're having the community help us paint this giant fence, and without the community's involvement it wouldn't get done," Milam said.

Willett said the project produced an outcome she did not anticipate — it brought neighbors closer together.

"And that's a great point. We saw neighbors connecting, even people on our team, we saw them connecting with neighbors that lived two doors down from them. And so it really brought the community and neighbors together and people that want to volunteer more outside of this and want to learn more about what Island Pride does and what they can do to help with the island and make it more pristine and beautiful," Willett said.

For Kastner, the fence itself is only part of the story. She said the lasting impact will be the memories being made.

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"5 years from now they're gonna drive by and those kids are gonna say, I painted that fish, or I painted that starfish, or I painted, you know, whatever it is that they helped paint," Kastner said.

Milam said that sense of ownership is exactly what the project set out to create.

"Padre Island is a canvas of coastal creativity," Milam said.

The final reveal is scheduled for the end of August. Until then, the island gets to watch the mural come together one brushstroke at a time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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