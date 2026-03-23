Spring break has come and gone, and for businesses on Padre Island, that means one thing: It is money time. Some island businesses are calling it a big year for them.

For two weeks, Padre Island is packed with tourists flooding in from across the country to hit the beach and the shops. But Corpus Christi is a destination for world travelers as well.

I visited three island businesses to see how spring break was helping the money come in. That is where I ran into David Winterburn, a tourist from Leamington Spa, England, who asked me to take his photo.

Padre Island businesses see major boost from spring break crowds

While some people shy away from the crowded shores during this time, it turns out Winterburn had a different sentiment about the busy season.

"I think we just managed to miss that it would’ve been nice to get involved a bit and see a few people and been to the party," Winterburn said.

Even though tourists like Winterburn missed the peak, tourism is still going strong. For island businesses, that kind of draw is exactly what they count on.

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"The last 2 weeks of spring break have been really really busy we’ve been seeing a lot of tourists from all over the country coming in and shopping here. It’s just been great to see everybody come in and be able to shop for whatever they need for the beach," Haston Guess said.

Guess is the assistant manager at Padre Islander & Island Sports.

Island Sports' sister store across the street, Third Coast Beach Company, shared the same thoughts.

"It was packed the kids were having a good time on the beach, there was a lot of families through here and I didn’t hear any complaints about flights," Debie Kastner said.

Kastner works at Third Coast Beach Company.

With spring break drawing visitors from down the street and across the Atlantic, businesses say the busy season does not have an off switch. The tourists and the money are still flowing in.

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