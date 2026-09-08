Padre Island breaks ground on new indoor event center next to Briscoe King Pavilion

Padre Island broke ground on a new event center next to the Briscoe King Pavilion, a beachside landmark that has hosted years of community memories — including weddings.

Jacob Daniels

For Spencer Gambill, the weathered pavilion holds more than ocean views. It holds the memory of his wedding day. He and his wife were married there in a small, outdoor ceremony on the walkway to the beach.

"It was really nice to come together with my wife and share that with friends and family so it's really special, especially being out here on the beach," Gambill said.

"This is nature, this is raw, this is real, and I think being able to do something as huge and important as a marriage consummation in a natural outdoor setting... do it," Gambill said.

Gambill says spaces like this are hard to come by on the island.

"I feel like we need more options like this, opportunities on the island in Corpus, to give people those moments, those memories, and then see where that takes your future," Gambill said.

County Commissioner Brent Chesney says the project has been years in the making.

"We've talked about this project for a long time. It took quite a while to get it to come together, but it's coming together. We're moving, we're grooving," Chesney said.

Chesney says the new space will offer something the island has never had — an indoor wedding venue with bridal suites.

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"It's going to have the ability to have weddings in it and it's going to have a room for bridal, you know, brides to go and get ready," Chesney said.

Chesney says couples won't have to wait long to say "I do" in the new space.

"It's a 12 to 14 month project from when the notice to proceed, which was issued in late August, so probably sometime the end of next year," Chesney said.

For Gambill, watching the new venue take shape from the same spot where his marriage began feels meaningful.

"Now I'm standing here talking to you so it's like full circle kind of thing, it's super fun," Gambill said.

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