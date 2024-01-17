Ongoing Jones family dispute may impact overnight camping rules

Jones Family vs. Nueces County

Has been an ongoing dispute for two years

Last disagreement regards extended overnight beach camping

There has been a disagreement between the Jones Family and Nueces County pending for the last two years.

Back in 1949, the Jones family gifted Nueces County nearly 400 acres of land adjacent to Bob Hall Pier, which is the land that makes up Padre Balli Park.

In 2022, the Jones family claimed that the land hadn’t been kept as a public park and that they could take back the land from the county.

While one dispute alleged by the family had previously been settled, the county and attorney for the Jones family have not resolved a final disagreement about what is considered extended overnight camping and the definition of a lodging facility.

Many people camp out in recreational vehicles at Padre Balli Park. Documents obtained by KRIS 6 News reveal that the Jones family believes the length of time campers are allowed to stay violates the restrictions that were outlined in the original deed between them and the county.

Currently, people are allowed to camp at Padre Balli Park for a maximum of two weeks at a time. At many other beaches in Corpus Christi, there is a three-day limit for beach camping.

KRIS 6 News reporter Erin Holly reached out to the Jones family attorney for comment and did not receive a response.

Nueces County has asked a district court judge to issue a binding judgment regarding the regulations for how long people can camp at Padre Balli Park and guidelines on where campers are allowed to stay.

Nueces County Coastal Parks refused to make a public comment about the case at this time.

The two-week camping maximum at Padre Balli Park could be reduced following a judge's decision. We will keep you updated as the case unfolds here at kristv.com.

