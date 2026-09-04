Nueces County to break ground Tuesday on $8 million Padre Island event center

Nueces County will break ground Tuesday on a new event center at Briscoe King Pavilion on Padre Island.

The $8 million project on Park Road 22 will add a two-story, air-conditioned venue that can hold about 300 people, with a catering kitchen and a balcony overlooking the beach.

Commissioner Brent Chesney calls it a major reinvestment for the island.

The existing pavilion will remain open for rentals.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!