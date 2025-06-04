New waterfront restaurants opening on Padre Island just in time for summer season

Business is booming on Padre Island with new dining options opening their doors just in time for the busy summer season. The Anchor Beach Bar & Grill recently opened at the Wyndham Resort on the Michael J. Ellis Seawall, offering visitors and locals a beachfront dining experience.

"There is very few options to eat on the water, and to have something like this with the seawall and be able to look at the beach. It's great," Rudy Ramirez, a Padre Island neighbor, said.

Ramirez has already sampled the breakfast menu at The Anchor Beach Bar & Grill.

"Bacon, eggs, sausage, hash browns, and pancakes. I tried it all," Ramirez said.

Rod Lewis, owner of The Anchor Beach Bar & Grill who also owns Hardknocks Sports Grill, highlighted what makes his new establishment unique.

"The Wyndham is also the only hotel that's on the island that has a restaurant and a bar," Lewis said.

Just down the road, another dining option is preparing to open its doors this summer. Brewster Street Icehouse 3 on the Island is expected to welcome customers within the next month.

"We are probably four months into ownership. And probably within 30 days of opening hopefully," William R. Durrill Jr., owner of the Brewster Street Icehouse brand, said.

Durrill is optimistic about the economic future of Padre Island.

"With the growth that is going on in our surrounding areas and our surrounding coastal communities, I think this particular area has got its brightest future in front of it," Durrill said.

Some local residents see these new businesses as a positive development for the community.

"I think it's great. I think anything we can do to boost the economy here is gonna be great for everybody," Ramirez said.

Both The Anchor Beach Bar & Grill and Brewster Street Icehouse will offer full food and drink menu's, waterfront views, live music, and a family-friendly atmosphere. Between the beach side and the bay side, visitors and locals will have plenty of new dining options to explore this summer.

"You know, the island is always looking for new restaurants, new items to dine. It's going to be a great time, an exciting time," Lewis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!