New Brewster Street location headed to Padre Island

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Brewster Street Icehouse, known for its live music, chicken fried steaks, and family-friendly fun, has purchased the Boathouse Bar & Grill on the island and plans to open its third location on the island on that property.

Located at Windward and Leeward Drive, just off Whitecap Boulevard, the location has already been nicknamed "B3" and is expected to open this summer. This will mark the third Brewster Street Icehouse in Corpus Christi, adding to their Downtown and Southside locations.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Brewster Street Icehouse to the Island,” Brewster Street Icehouse owner Bill Durrill said. “When Jean-Marie Weichect reached out in January, we saw an opportunity to be part of the Island’s growth. We’ve had our eyes on the Island for a few years, but the timing was never quite right—until now. The Boathouse has so many of the intangibles we look for in a property: a great location, boat access, big decks, stunning waterfront views, and of course, our beautiful South Texas sunsets."

More details about the opening date and grand opening celebrations will be announced in the coming months.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!