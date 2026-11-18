PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Before the new fishing pier at Packery Channel Nature Park opened, anglers said they hoped it would get them off the crowded bank along the channel and out to where the fish are.

Now that it’s open, the people fishing it say it’s doing just that.

Malou Mallano moved to Corpus Christi from Florida 13 years ago and retired last year from working in a hospital emergency room. She and her husband fish whenever they have free time. For years that meant the bank near the bridge, but she won’t go back there.

“I don’t want to go there anymore. I fell twice there, and it’s so scary because of the big rocks,” Mallano said. “It’s very unsafe.”

Wednesday was her third trip to the new pier. She lives on the Southside and said it’s closer and easier to get to than Bob Hall Pier, and it’s free.

The bank had another problem: crowding. Wesley Hearn, who drives down from the San Antonio area about every two weeks, remembers anglers getting in each other’s way.

“There were some people like saying, ‘Well, you’re getting a little close to me,’ and you have to back off and get away,” Hearn said.

A.J. Phillips of Brady, on his first trip to the area, walked the pier the night he drove into town and came back first thing the next morning.

“It spreads people out and gives people room to fish,” Phillips said.

He said the pier also gets anglers past the shallow water near shore.

“Fishing from the bank, it’s real shallow,” Phillips said. “It doesn’t drop off enough for you to get your bait out there. So this extends. You can get out further.”

Boats not a problem so far

Before the pier opened, one angler worried that boats in the channel might pass too close to people casting. The anglers fishing Wednesday said that hasn’t happened.

“They stay a pretty good distance away. I don’t think you could hit one,” Hearn said.

Mallano’s main want is a simple one.

“The only problem we have right now, because it’s still new, the restroom,” she said. “It’s so far, we have to go out that way.”

Phillips said lights and nighttime hours could make the pier even better.

For Hearn, one catch made the drive worthwhile. After a morning of perch, he pulled a redfish big enough that he needed a dip net to get it onto the pier.

“If we caught that one, it was pretty well worth the trip down here,” he said.

The pier at Packery Channel Nature Park is free and open from sunrise to sunset.

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