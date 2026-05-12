Neighbors pack Seashore Learning Academy for first of 8 city water information sessions

Neighbors packed the gymnasium at Seashore Learning Academy for the first of eight community water information sessions hosted by the city.

KRIS 6

Informative tables lined the room where residents could learn about water supply projects, how much water the city uses, and resources to help them cut back at home. Citizens were also encouraged to ask questions or write down their thoughts on comment cards.

Neighbor Teri Irving said the session was helpful, though she left with lingering concerns.

"They gave us some great information, it helped me cause I didn't have a lot of background on this. So I understand but I'm still extremely concerned and very frustrated at where we are today," Irving said.

City officials also gave an update on lake levels. Irving said the information she received has her planning to return for future sessions.

"I think we need more of it. I will probably attend some of the others, to hear what some of the other community spokespeople or some of the citizens have, what are the other concerns?" Irving said.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said the sessions are designed to bring information directly to residents in their own neighborhoods.

"We spent a lot of time working in the region since we're a regional water provider. We want to make sure we did the same thing right here in our own neighborhoods, and so we are going to be having 8community sessions on water. We want to make sure the residents have the best information directly from us," Zanoni said.

Zanoni said the effort is also part of a longer-term commitment.

"And we're working to never be in it again, so that's an important message and I'm glad they're here to listen. We're also glad to be here just to listen to the residents to see what are their concerns, answer questions that they might have that maybe haven't been answered to this point," Zanoni said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!