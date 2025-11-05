More than 150 birds rescued from Texas preserve after severe hailstorm injuries

More than 150 injured birds have been rescued from Shamrock Island Preserve over the past 36 hours following a severe hailstorm that struck the area this week.

The ARK Wildlife Rehabilitation Center led the rescue efforts, with support from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program, The Nature Conservancy, and the Harte Research Institute. All rescued birds were transported to the ARK for medical triage and assessment.

Many of the birds sustained severe injuries from the hailstorm, and wildlife officials say some injuries are too extensive to treat. However, rehabilitation teams remain hopeful that some birds will recover enough to be released back into the wild.

Brown Pelicans made up the majority of rescued birds. Still, the rescue also included Great Blue Heron, Reddish Egret, Laughing Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Royal Tern, Forster's Tern, Sanderling, Ruddy Turnstone, Double-crested Cormorant and Belted Kingfisher.

The multi-agency rescue operation continues as teams assess the full impact of the hailstorm on the island's bird population.

