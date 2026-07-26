La Posada Foundation hosts school supplies fundraiser ahead of CCISD closures

The La Posada Foundation hosted a school supplies fundraiser Sunday afternoon at Brewster's on the Island as students prepare to head back to school.

The foundation holds fundraisers leading up to its annual boat parade in December. While their annual toy drive is a popular fundraiser, organizers say recent school closures at CCISD prompted them to find new ways to help more students in the district.

Hilda Garcia, president of the La Posada Foundation, said the closures made the need clear.

"So we were told there's 4 schools closing for CCISD and there's a couple of schools in dire need of school supplies," Hilda Garcia, President of the La Posada Foundation, said. "That's our mission... our mission statement to help the children here in the Coastal Bend."

The La Posada Foundation said they had great energy at Brewster's and look forward to carrying that energy into December's toy drive and boat parade.

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