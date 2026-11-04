Just 23 votes separate District 4 runoff candidates. Here’s what Padre Island voters want to see

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The race for Corpus Christi City Council District 4 is headed to a Dec. 12 runoff, and some Padre Island voters already know what they want to hear from the two candidates left.

Unofficial results show Dr. Kristina Nelson with 4,933 votes, or 35.58%, and Dan Herrington with 4,910 votes, or 35.41%. That puts just 23 votes between them. Joshua Anderson received 2,082 votes, and Stacie Garrecht received 1,941.

The winner will take the seat held by Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson, who ran for mayor instead of seeking reelection.

For Padre Island resident Dallas Holland, the question is what Island taxpayers are getting for their money.

“At this point I really feel like taxation is theft if they’re taking my taxes and not doing anything that would benefit our community here,” Holland said.

Barbara Richie, who has lived on the Island for three years, said she’s focused on water and wants large industries “paying for the water they use.”

Richie also said she wants the next council member to spend time on the Island and understand what’s happening there.

Herrington told KRIS 6 News on Tuesday night that water would be his first priority if he wins.

“Day one looks like we’re gonna get the water project going,” Herrington said. “We’re gonna turn the city around.”

Nelson told KRIS 6 News she’s pushing for affordability and safety, and for addressing longstanding infrastructure problems.

“I want affordability for families. I want safety for children and families,” Nelson said.

Both Holland and Richie said the close race makes them more likely to vote in the runoff.

“You know, get off the couch, stop watching your sports, get out and vote, make a difference,” Holland said.

The results remain unofficial until the Corpus Christi City Council canvasses them on Nov. 17.

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