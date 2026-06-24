JFK Causeway bridge work wraps up for summer with final lane closures this week

Lane closures on the JFK Causeway's West Laguna Madre Bridge are scheduled through June 30, marking the final day of planned bridge work for the summer.

The Texas Department of Transportation's contractor will implement a series of closures to complete remaining work on the bridge deck. No additional lane closures are planned for the remainder of the summer after June 30, and no weekend closures are scheduled.

On Thursday, June 25, the outside eastbound lane and shoulder on Park Road 22 will be closed on the West Laguna Madre Bridge, beginning at the east end of the bridge, in a single-lane closure.

On Monday and Tuesday, June 29 and 30, the eastbound outside lane and shoulder will be closed at the entrance ramp onto the bridge from the mainland. Motorists using the ramp will merge into mainlane traffic.

The West Laguna Madre Bridge is the point where Park Road 22 leaves the mainland in Flour Bluff.

Work will take place daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change without notice. No other lanes on the JFK Causeway will be affected.

Motorists are encouraged to expect possible delays, allow extra travel time, reduce speed in work zones and stay alert for workers and equipment.

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