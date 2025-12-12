The 52nd annual La Posada Boat Parade is set to illuminate the waters tonight, and this year's Grand Marshal Dale Rankin is already planning his position aboard the lead vessel.

Inside the prep for the La Posada Boat Parade

Rankin, who has judged boats in previous years, will guide 19 decorated boats through the water as they compete for top honors in the beloved holiday tradition.

"I think all I have to do is wave, and every now and then pick up toys and not fall off the boat," Rankin said.

The parade features a diverse fleet ready to showcase their holiday spirit.

"You've got little boats, big boats, sail boats," Rankin said.

Leading the procession will be the Texas Gambler, last year's winning vessel that serves as the parade's flagship.

"When you see this boat coming you'll know the parade is right behind it," Rankin said.

Rankin plans to enhance the festivities by bringing a saxophone and trumpet player aboard his boat, promising holiday classics for spectators.

"You'll probably hear some Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," he said.

Despite most boats appearing undecorated during a recent dock walk, Rankin says this timing is typical. Many crews can transform their vessels into floating holiday displays in just one morning.

Some boats, like the Dream Weaver, have already completed their preparations with reindeer decorations and exterior lighting. Others are still adding final touches, including reeds, costumes and various holiday elements.

The La Posada Boat Parade begins Friday at 7 p.m. at Doc's Waterline on Padre Island.

