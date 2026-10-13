Increased DPS patrols due to State Highway 361 Initiative yield 2,648 traffic stops in first month

After three fatal crashes in one week, the Department of Public Safety flooded Highway 361 with troopers. In the first month alone, DPS made 2,648 traffic stops, with more than half for speeding.

At the same time, TxDOT lowered the speed limit on Highway 361 from 60 to 50 miles per hour.

Allison Weslie, a former beach crew worker, drove Highway 361 every morning this summer and witnessed the road before the increase in enforcement.

"The 4th of July was really terrible. It was all backed up, there were wrecks every corner," Weslie said.

Many island residents say the lower speed limit takes some getting used to, but they believe it fits the pace of life there.

"It feels like. A lot longer of a road, but I think it is a lot safer because you're going slower, you're gonna be more aware," Weslie said.

Padre Island resident Sheldon Lazard said the slower pace fits the island's way of life.

"I think it's a problem for people that are always in a rush, but this is the island, and that kind of sets the tone for me, you know, we're kind of laid back, not, not in a big hurry," Lazard said.

While troopers patrol the road today, the long-term fix is still years away. TxDOT is planning to widen Highway 361 and add a raised median.

For some drivers, the slower speed limit isn't just about enforcement. They see it as an effort to prevent another tragedy.

"I think that it's nice that everyone's trying to look out for each other and make sure nobody gets hurt on that road," Weslie said.

The drive takes a little longer now for Weslie, but she'll take the extra minutes if it means everyone gets home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!