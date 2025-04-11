Neighbors from 80 different streets on Padre Island are participating in the community's third Padre Island Neighbors (PINs) Mega Garage Sale on Saturday, April 12. For the first time ever, Goodwill Industries of South Texas is stepping in to collect and donate any unsold items from the garage sale.

"Everywhere on the island, there will be garage sales going on. Super excited for everybody to do this. Everybody asked for this. We bring in tons of people," said Alex Karis, the leader of the Padre Island neighbors community group, and organizer of the garage sale said.

The Padre Island Neighbors mega garage sale has become a biannual tradition for the island community, and they welcome people from neighboring communities to come "OTB," or over the bridge, to check out some discounted items.

GoodWill partners with Padre Island Neighbors to recycle leftover garage sale items

"This is our third mega sale. We do two, two times a year now. We've found that the Spring April, and October are typically the best times because number one, the weather is superb," Karis said.

But have you wondered about what happens to items that don't sell during the massive community event? That's where Goodwill Industries of South Texas comes in.

“So, Goodwill Industries of South Texas is so excited to partner with Padre Island Neighbors to help pick up those items that perhaps didn’t sell at the Mega Garage Sale tomorrow on Saturday," Amanda Garcia, Vice President of Development Goodwill Industries of South Texas said.

Garcia discovered the event through a KRIS 6 News article about the mega garage salethat she saw posted on Facebook and reached out to Karis and the organizers of the sale to offer assistance. Now, unsold items will be collected by Goodwill staff, up-cycled, and placed in local Goodwill stores. Garcia said this came at the perfect time during the month of April, which is recognized as "Earth month."

"Part of our Green Team initiative is to Go Green in the month of April and make sure that we take everything from your home goods, textiles, and e-waste, and properly up-cycle and recycle those items," Garcia said.

While this marks the first collaboration between Padre Island Neighbors and Goodwill of South Texas, both organizations hope to continue the partnership in the future.

"Especially on the island, we have enough trash that we have to deal with. And the last thing we want do is be creating more trash unnecessarily. So, Goodwill is being a great partner to us this year, and we look forward to working with them further in the future as well," Karis said.

You can click here to find the full list of the streets on the island participatingin the mega garage sale. Five large Goodwill donation trucks will be making their rounds to collect unsold items on Padre Island as soon as Saturday's garage sale wraps up at 5:00pm.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

