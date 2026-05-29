A Memorial Day weekend fishing trip off Padre Island turned into something far more memorable when a charter group discovered a message in a bottle.

Captain Richard Thompson of R and K Coastal Outfitters was on the boat when one of his passengers made the find.

Fishermen find a message in a bottle off Padre Island during Memorial Day weekend

"I heard him say, oh my goodness, there's a message in a bottle, and I wasn't paying attention to him. I was like, whatever, man, you know, I look back and he's holding this bottle up and sure enough it was a message in the bottle," Thompson said.

Once back at the dock, the group opened the bottle and transcribed the handwritten note inside.

"Once we got back into the dock, we opened it up and sure enough it was a message in the bottle from overseas, and it was from a child. It was a message of hope to an individual that might have lost its way," Thompson said.

The discovery came as thousands of beachgoers packed Padre Island for the holiday weekend. Many were simply searching for a good spot to relax, but some were on the lookout for something more.

Beachcombers shared some of their own memorable finds along the shoreline.

"I think probably the coolest thing I've found is one of those like the little spiral shells, but like all the way, like not broken at all, like a full one," one beachgoer said.

Others described finding fragments of sand dollars washed ashore, while some held out hope for something even more elusive.

"If I could find anything, probably like a message in a bottle, because that's like. What's going to be in it, like, you don't know," one beachgoer said.

For at least one person on that charter boat, the dream became a reality.

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