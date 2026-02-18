PADRE ISLAND, Tx — Louisiana natives living on Padre Island are keeping Mardi Gras traditions alive with a more laid-back approach to Fat Tuesday celebrations.

Fat Tuesday brings Mardi Gras spirit to Padre Island

Linda Garrett, a Louisiana native now living on Padre Island, says the celebration is less about partying and more about preserving tradition.

"We all need a little fun in our lives. You know we just need some, we need to experience," Garrett said.

Born and raised in Franklinton, Louisiana, Garrett donned her traditional Mardi Gras outfit for Fat Tuesday. She keeps a simple approach to her festive hat, pulling it out each year and adding a bow.

Garrett and her husband Larry have attended over 40 Mardi Gras parades together. Larry has become known as the "Gorilla man" during their Bourbon Street celebrations.

"I really enjoyed it, especially with the little kids more so than adults. Because they are pure love," Larry Garrett said.

This year, Linda celebrated by visiting Perrins on the Water, a restaurant co-owned by Ryan Perrin. The business serves food made by Perrin and his wife Michelle, both New Orleans natives bringing authentic flavors to the island.

"When we moved back here, we just missed a piece of home that wasn't here," Ryan Perrin said.

Both families living outside Louisiana say the people and food make Mardi Gras special.

"For generations people have always gathered around food and we wanted to bring that back," Perrin said.

Their message for Fat Tuesday echoes the traditional Louisiana saying: "Laissez les bons temps rouler" — let the good times roll.

If you're interested in celebrating Mardi Gras in Padre Island, Barefoot Mardi Gras will be February 28, 2026. For more information on the event, go here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!