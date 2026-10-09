Families invited to free beachcombing event on North Padre Island this Saturday

Families can turn a walk along the beach into a treasure hunt this weekend during a free beachcombing event on North Padre Island.

The Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will host its first beachcombing community event Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at Michael J. Ellis Beach and Seawall.

The event will give families an opportunity to discover what washes ashore, learn about coastal items and explore the shoreline with experts.

“We are really excited this Saturday to host our first beachcombing event,” said Adriana Reza, education coordinator for the Harte Research Institute.

The event is part of HRI's beachcombing program, which received a $25,000 sponsorship from Phillips 66. The company became the program's first corporate sponsor in July, supporting HRI's efforts to provide environmental education and connect with communities along the Texas coast.

During the event, attendees can browse tables displaying items found along the coast before listening to a short presentation from Jace Tunnell, HRI's director of community engagement. The presentation will cover beachcombing and marine debris, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Families will then take a walk along the shoreline toward the jetty to see what they can discover, including shells, sea glass and other items brought in by the tide. The area is also known for sea turtle activity.

“Anything from sea beans to marine debris. Everything has a story behind it,” Reza said.

Organizers will provide bags for attendees who want to pick up trash during their beach walk, giving families a chance to help keep the shoreline clean while exploring.

Free giveaways, including beachcombing T-shirts, posters, sea beans and other coastal curiosities, will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Families can expect to have some fun, learn a little bit about the beach, and if they have questions, they can ask the expert Jace Tunnell,” Reza said.

The event is free and open to the community. Organizers encourage attendees to register online through the Harte Research Institute's website or Facebook page, although participants can also show up.

The beachcombing event will take place Saturday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at Michael J. Ellis Beach and Seawall on North Padre Island.

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