FACING DANGER: TxDOT's plan for SH 361; is it enough to reduce fatal crashes?

During the day, State Highway 361 may look like any other highway in the Coastal Bend. But when the sun goes down, the danger becomes visible.

SH 361 is the only roadway in and out of Port Aransas. For some, it’s the road to beach paradise, but for families like the Segundo Family of San Antonio, it is a road that has only led to tragedy.

44-year-old Juan Segundo and his 42-year-old wife Angela Segundo were killed by a suspected intoxicated driver on Highway 361 on August 13, 2022.

“It was something real ugly. It was a real ugly tragedy, you know," Isaac Segundo, the brother of Juan Segundo said, “To have to go through to get that call in the middle of the night from the medical examiner's office that, you know, we just lost part of our family.”

The Segundo's are not the only ones who have lost loved ones on SH 361. According to the TxDOT Crash Records Information System, there have been 17 fatalities on Highway 361 between Port Aransas and Padre Island over the past ten years.

“That was my big brother. We grew up together and, you know, it just, it's ugly, you know, I wouldn't wish that on even my worst enemy. I wouldn't," Segundo said.

Police lights are a sight all too familiar for this highway. TxDOT reported nearly 900 accidents over the past 10 years. The deadly accidents are not isolated to one portion of the road.

MORE: Another fatal accident on Highway 361; what is being done about it?

The Segundo family said these accidents could have been prevented.

KRIS 6 Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly asked the Segundo Family if the safety on SH 361 was better do they believe their family members might still be alive today.

The Segundo family responded, “Yes, there’s a really big chance, yes, that they’d be here today.”

KRIS 6 News is no stranger to the dangerous roadways of the Coastal Bend.

6 Investigates began looking into the amount of wrong-way drivers on the Harbor Bridge in 2022, and it was the Segundo’s experience that set our sights on SH 361.

“To secure that road, because that's ugly, and there's people that go through that road every single day," Segundo said.

In September, Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly spoke with Rickey Dailey of TxDOT to ask what plans they have in place to improve safety on Highway 361.

“We don’t have a design yet. We’re not there yet. We know that we’re going to add one lane in each direction, probably have a raised median," Rickey Dailey, the TxDOT Public Information Officer for Corpus Christi said.

According to Dailey, construction to improve safety for drivers on Highway 361 is not set to begin until at least the year 2030.

The Segundo Family said that 2030 is not soon enough for them.

“If they maybe put streetlights every few miles or maybe even put like a police officer, you know. Because it's about an eight to eleven-mile stretch, somewhere around there, so if people see a police officer car, or you know, something, that maybe it’ll slow people down," Segundo said.

In May, 6 Investigates requested public documents from TxDOT about Highway 361 and plans to improve safety.

TxDOT told KRIS 6 News that we would have to pay more than $1,000 to receive those documents. 6 Investigates then filed a complaint with the Attorney General, alleging TxDOT was overcharging.

In November, the Attorney General’s office ordered TxDOT to provide a new estimate within five days. TxDOT has not yet responded.

“We want it safer, a safer road, so that you have two lanes in each direction. The raised median tends to cut down on head-on crashes. We don’t know exactly what that will look like. But again, these are some of the proposals that we’re looking at," Dailey said.

We had more questions for TxDOT. We wanted to ask them what steps the department had taken to mitigate deaths over the last 10 years.

TxDOT refused an interview, instead providing us with a statement saying:

"TxDOT is reviewing the comments received at the public meeting (Sept. 19) and the engineering team is evaluating design options based on project constraints. This process takes time, and the information on the project in September is still current. As for the timeline, the project currently is at the bubble between the two meetings: Fall 2024-Fall 2025. As you know, this project is designed to address safety and mobility on SH 361 on Mustang and North Padre islands."

However, no road improvements will ever be able to bring Juan and Angela Segundo, and others who were killed on this road, back to life.

MORE:Another fatal accident on Highway 361; TxDOT finally has a plan for safety enhancements

“It’s almost like reliving that same, you know, that day, that night that we got bad news. It’s almost like reliving it the same way, but somebody else is going through it now and it's ugly and there’s no change, you know. Nothing is fixing it," Segundo said.

Through the pain and sorrow of the last two years, one thing has kept the Segundo family hanging on.

“Right here. Being in this house right here, in this church. Other than that, nothing else helps," Segundo said.

For now, the Segundo's can only hope that improvements to SH 361 will be the necessary step in stopping any more innocent lives from being lost, like their son's and daughter-in-law's.

“The sun doesn't shine the way it used to, you know, nothing helps out. But we come to church, we pray, we ask God to give us that peace, that, you know, that joy, that that was robbed from us," Segundo said. “Some days it's harder than others, but we're just going to have to continue, you know. And I pray that this road gets fixed. You know, more lights, more something gets done, I don't know, because that's ugly. I wouldn't want nobody else to go through that, what we're going through.”

After no updated cost was given from TxDot to furnish the requested records, our 6 Investigates team sent another complaint to the Attorney General’s office. Neighborhood News Reporter Erin Holly and 6 Investigates will continue digging into the safety concerns regarding Highway 361.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.