Another fatal accident on Highway 361; what is being done about it?

A fatal accident on Highway 361 Tuesday evening left one dead and multiple injured.

10th fatal accident on Highway 361 in the past 10 years

Port Aransas residents and workers want to see 361 expanded to four lanes.

TxDOT says potential improvements to Highway 361 are in preliminary engineering phases; will seek public comment in a few months

According to Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD), "On May 14, 2024, at about 6:09 PM officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of State Highway 361 in reference to a major vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles. Updates stated there was one person deceased."

The victim was a 77-year-old male. A 32-year-old female will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault with a vehicle, and driving with an invalid license.

"During the investigation, it was learned the at-fault vehicle (#1) was traveling south on HWY 361 and passed a vehicle (#2). As they passed the vehicle they struck it. Vehicle #1 then crossed over into oncoming northbound traffic and struck another vehicle (#3). The #3 vehicle then rolled several times causing a passenger to be ejected. That passenger was deceased on scene," a statement from CCPD said.

This car accident is the 10th fatal accident on Highway 361 since 2014, according to TxDOT. Port Aransas residents and people who work there are concerned about their safety driving in and out of Port Aransas.

“It just, it becomes an issue. Because you know, you’re trying to go the speed limit, or maybe 5 miles under, and then you just have people coming and passing you up. And it’s dark, you don’t know if they’ve been drinking. You know, you’re out at the beach and stuff, so it gets really scary," Ofelia Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez lives in Flour Bluff and drives on Highway 361 to get to work in Port Aransas every day. She is one of many people who want to see something done to make Highway 361 safer for drivers.

“To make the roads four lanes, four lanes. Two on each side and then a middle lane. I think that would probably be the best solution," Rodriguez said.

However, the Port Aransas Police Department (PAPD) is not aware of any plans to expand Highway 361 in the near future.

“The other, I think, key factor to accidents occurring on the highway are people that are impatient, try to pass in the turn lane, or pass when its not safe, or in a no passing zone," PAPD Lieutenant James Stokes said.

All areas of Highway 361 that are located inside of Port Aransas city limits are a no passing zone.

“Driving unsafe and passing when it’s not safe and driving too fast is not going to get you to your destination in a significantly faster amount of time. So, just be patient and take your time," PAPD Lieutenant Stokes said.

Back in July 2023, TxDOT said to KRIS 6 News, "TxDOT already has a project in the early development stages for improvements to SH 361 from Port Aransas to Park Road 22. The project will study options to increase capacity and add operational improvements to address increasing traffic volumes and development along this corridor."

KRIS 6 News reached out to TxDOT to ask about updates on project plans to improve driving conditions on Highway 361. TxDOT Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey said that potential changes to Highway 361 are in the preliminary engineering phases. TxDOT is planning to seek public comment on these potential changes in late summer or early fall when the preliminary engineering is complete.

"Safety is always a top priority at TxDOT. We review all fatality crashes to assess the need for safety enhancements and will do so in this case. In this instance, the police indicate intoxication was a contributing factor. That is why TxDOT encourages drivers to make smart decisions behind the wheel, including obeying the speed limit and driving to conditions, avoiding distractions, and never driving after consuming alcohol," Dailey said.

