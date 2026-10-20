‘Don’t forget about the Island’: District 4 voters share what they want from their next council member

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — With early voting underway, District 4 neighbors gathered along the Michael J. Ellis Seawall had one message for whoever wins the open seat on Corpus Christi City Council: don’t forget about the Island.

District 4 Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxson is running for mayor, which leaves her seat open. Three candidates are running to replace her: Stacie Garrecht, Dan Herrington and Kristina Nelson. A fourth candidate, Joshua Anderson, has dropped out, but his name will remain on the ballot.

Nancy Thompson has lived on Padre Island for 15 years. She wants a council member with “financial integrity” who can “work both sides.”

“Someone who’s interested in supporting the needs of the island and the people on the island,” Thompson said.

Thompson also said she’s not interested in short-term rentals in her neighborhood but is OK with them closer to the beach.

Sandy Graves, who has lived on the Island for more than a decade, wants the next council member to focus on water and “stop kicking the can down the street or down the road.”

Brandon McClure, an Island resident of two years, said the council needs to commit to its decisions.

“There’s way too much indecision today on the council, and it’s caused us to waste a lot of money,” McClure said.

For nine-year Island resident Charlotte Farley, growth is the concern.

“The short-term rentals are a concern with the new subdivisions that are going in right now, and the streets just don’t maintain that kind of traffic,” Farley said.

Flour Bluff resident Denise Hawkins said the most important thing is that the next council member listens.

“Be a true representative and not vote the way they want to vote,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins also said water has to be resolved without neglecting what the city already has: “We can’t not go forward on water initiatives and at the same time not maintain the existing infrastructure that we have. It’s just a recipe for disaster.”

Early voting runs through Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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