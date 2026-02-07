Corpus Christi to review mobility plan to improve island transportation

PADRE ISLAND, TX — Corpus Christi is reviewing a new mobility plan that could make it easier and safer to travel around Padre and Mustang Islands using golf carts, bikes and other alternative transportation methods.

The Padre and Mustang Island Mobility Plan addresses current challenges that make island travel difficult, particularly for those wanting to use golf carts to reach the beach and other destinations.

The complex routing highlights the need for better infrastructure to support the island's unique transportation needs.

"The Island is unique in that respect that they are high users of golf carts compared to other areas of town. We're seeing a revolution in transportation modalities," said Karen Costanzo, planning manager on the project.

The island differs from other Coastal Bend neighborhoods because residents and visitors regularly use cars, bikes, boats and other unique forms of transportation.

"That's something this community really takes advantage of and so this plan tries to lay out what's the safest way to accommodate these needs," said Kaylynn Paxson, Corpus Christi City Council District 4 representative.

The plan includes several key features, primarily lowering the speed limit on Park Road 22 from 55 mph to 45 mph through the island and adding dedicated golf cart and bike lanes so people can travel without needing cars.

"There is no legal and safe access to the north part of the island. New buildings going in, new shops and stuff there is no access to get over there without driving your car," said Terry Brown, a member of the Island Strategic Action Committee.

After review by the Island Strategic Action Committee, the plan is ready for its first reading at City Council.

"Any time there's an item that impacts the island I try to look for their input. I do appreciate the committee members putting their time and effort into this," Paxson said.

If the council adopts the plan, implementation will still take time, but local business owners like Mike Hohlier of Padre Island Golf Cart Rentals are excited about the potential growth it could bring.

"It will open up so much not just for vacationers but for our locals who like to use golf carts as well."

"Get it done as soon as possible," Hohlier added with a laugh.

The first reading of the mobility project will be reviewed by City Council on Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.