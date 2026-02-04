Corpus Christi seeks grant to upgrade Packery Channel boat ramps

PADRE ISLAND, TX — Corpus Christi City Council is moving forward with plans to enhance the popular Packery Channel boat ramps, applying for a grant that would fund significant improvements to the waterfront facility.

The proposed upgrades include renovating the existing boat ramps, adding benches throughout the area, and building new restroom facilities near the pavilion. The improvements aim to better serve the high volume of visitors who use the location year-round.

"The Packery Channel boat ramp area gets used year round. Our locals use it.... visitors use it," said Kaylynn Paxson who represents Corpus Christi City Council District 4.

Paxson made the motion to apply for the grant during a recent council meeting, emphasizing the economic benefits of improving the facility.

"The more that we can bring folks to this area, keep them as long as possible, it gives back to our economy substantially," Paxson said.

Local fishermen who frequent the area welcome the proposed improvements, particularly the restroom upgrades. Justin Sherrer, a regular visitor to the boat ramps, noted the facility's popularity despite current limitations.

"It's a real popular spot... lots of good fish here," Sherrer said.

He added that viral social media content has increased awareness of the location, leading to crowded conditions during peak seasons.

"There's been a couple of videos that go viral and you'll see how packed it gets out here," Sherrer said.

The need for improved restroom facilities is particularly apparent to frequent users.

"Upgrading the restrooms would definitely be a plus. I know we've had to use the bucket out here a few times," Sherrer said.

If approved, the project would proceed in two phases. The first phase involves design and planning, while the second phase would begin actual construction of the boat ramps, restrooms, and benches.

"It's a beautiful spot and a huge amenity to our town as a whole," Paxson said.

If the project receives approval, construction could begin in 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.