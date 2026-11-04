Corpus Christi police help federal agents serve warrant at Padre Island home on Ports O' Call

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX —



Corpus Christi police officers were on Padre Island Wednesday morning helping federal agents serve a warrant.

I reached out to the department after a neighbor called our newsroom. The scene unfolded around 7:30 a.m.

Stephanie Molina, KRIS 6 News

A department spokesperson confirmed officers were supporting the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations.

The warrant was served at a residence on the 10000 block of Ports O' Call Drive and Fortuna Bay.

Our crew saw an officer wearing a protective mask. An officer told me there were concerns about air quality, but those concerns have been cleared.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once we receive more information.

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