Corpus Christi moves 19,000 cubic yards of sand to widen Padre Island seawall beach

The city of Corpus Christi completed a beach nourishment project along the Padre Island seawall, moving approximately 19,000 cubic yards of sand over two weeks to widen a stretch of beach that has long been vulnerable to erosion.

The project involved relocating sand from the north side of Packery Channel to the south side, where currents and sand drift cause buildup on one end while leaving the other narrow — particularly during high tide and Gulf weather events.

Jonathan Atwood, assistant director of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation, said the sand movement addresses a recurring problem on the south end of the seawall.

"The way the sand collects at the south end of the seawall, it's always been a narrow part of the beach, um, especially during high tide events, um, weather events in the Gulf, we lose a lot of sand down there," Atwood said.

Without intervention, Atwood said sand accumulating on the north side would continue to build up, making that stretch of beach deeper and softer and difficult to drive on. Moving it south solves both problems.

"Yeah, so we were doing a beach nourishment project. Um, this project involved, uh, moving sand from North Packy Channel over here to the south side of Packy Channel. Um, sand collects on the north side, um, due to currents and sand drift over time," Atwood said.

Under state and federal permits, the city's goal is to maintain approximately 150 feet of beach in front of the seawall — enough space for families and for vehicles to pass safely. The city also installed bollards to designate part of the area as pedestrian-only.

"By adding more sand back from the seawall, we've created more space for the safe passage of vehicles as well as beach users to, you know, set up a canopy, park, and enjoy the, um, the beach with their family and friends," Atwood said.

Ron Ederer, a 15-year Padre Island resident who regularly walks the seawall, said he noticed the change immediately.

"Well, the beach has been real shallow, backed by the condos. This inclusion of sand is making the beach in front of those condos quite a bit larger," Ederer said.

Ederer said the expanded beach will benefit the broader community, especially for events held along the seawall.

"Oh, I think it'll be great for the community, yes, because it, it will give us so much more room to expand Mardi Gras parade, for one thing, and for all events, uh, 4th of July. Uh, all of the events, it, it adds so much more beach to be used by the community," Ederer said.

Crews timed the project for after Labor Day, when beach traffic is lighter, and tidal conditions are more favorable. The city said the sand should remain in place through the winter, allowing it to pack down before crowds return in the spring — barring a major storm.

The city plans to repeat the nourishment project approximately once a year around the same time.

Ederer said the results speak for themselves.

"Oh, I think it's terrific what they have done in the last few years. The improvement is night and day. They're doing a very good job," Ederer said.

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